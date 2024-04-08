Massachusetts has several great spots to grab a burger and fries throughout the state. This is something that can go a little overlooked, since it's not like burgers are the very first popular food you think of when you think of the most popular foods in the New England region. However, that doesn't mean they don't exist here. There's even one that's exclusive to Massachusetts which is now being called the best spot for a burger and fries in the Bay State.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', recently released a list of The Best Burger and Fries in Every State. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts in the upcoming weeks and months.

What Spot Has the Best Burger and Fries in Massachusetts?

Actually, there's a few different spots you can go to enjoy the best burger and fries in the Bay State. The family-run spot known as KKatie's Burger Bar has three main locations in Plymouth, Marshfield, and Hyannis. There are also KKatie's Express locations in Plympton, Manomet, and West Bridgewater.

Here's why KKatie's Burger Bar was selected by 'Love Food' as having the best burger and fries throughout the entire state of Massachusetts:

Family-run KKatie’s has three locations across the state, each serving the restaurant's signature Angus beef burgers with either coleslaw or fries. The Vermonter, with caramelized apples and onions, smoked bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and maple mayo is a hit, or you can go all out with the award-winning Rock and its four patties, pile of bacon, America cheese, onion rings, and special sauce. While the coleslaw is good, the fries are the must-try side.

Based on just how they look, it's tough to dispute any of that...

If you happen be near a KKatie's Burger Bar or KKatie's Express, you must be spoiled at this point. As someone who isn't, I kind of feel like I want to jump in the car and take a road trip for a burger and fries at one of those spots right this second. Whether or not you're thinking along the same lines, now you know where to go for the best burger and fries in the Bay State. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

