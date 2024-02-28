Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Buddy

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Buddy. Buddy is a super sweet 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has been waiting for a home since January 6th. Buddy arrived at Berkshire Humane along with his housemates because their owner passed away. Now, Buddy is looking for someone new to love and care for him as he’s the last of his “group” waiting for a home. Buddy has lived indoors only, with a single adult.

Due to his shy nature, he would do best in an adult-only home. He takes time to warm up to people, but once he does, he's an incredibly sweet cat and loves to play, especially if there’s catnip involved. Buddy is also very smart and knows how to play “target” with treats.

If you'd like to take a chance on Buddy, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124.