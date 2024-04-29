Cannabis Law In Massachusetts Stricter Than Alcohol Law?

Can you drink cannabis and drive in Massachusetts?

Nope. You can't drive high, period.

Pot shops across Massachusetts are stocked with THC infused seltzers. They offer a good alternative to an alcoholic beverage. The potency is the same (5mg) and is at the same threshold as an edible you might buy.

Bulat Silvia Bulat Silvia loading...

What does Massachusetts law say?

Like alcohol, you cannot have an open container of adult-use marijuana or marijuana products in the passenger area of your car while on the road or at a place where the public has access. -mass.gov

An “open container” includes a package with its seal broken or a package from which the contents have been partially removed. The “passenger area” does not include a trunk or a locked glove compartment."

Drunk Driver being pulled over by police cops with copy-space. seanfboggs loading...

Although there is no 'breathalyzer' for cannabis, NO amount of THC in your system is legal when operating a vehicle in MA

Technically, the law for operation of a vehicle "high" is stricter than with alcohol even though it is harder to detect and/or prove.

While the limit for alcohol is stated as a blood alcohol content level of .08 percent, there is no specified limit for marijuana. Instead, operating a motor vehicle with any level of impairment is against the law. -massdefense.com

Your legal blood alcohol limit in Massachusetts is .08 or under. Field sobriety tests come into play as well.

55842681 Medioimages/Photodisc loading...

An open container of cannabis, like alcohol, is frowned upon. If you come into our store and purchase THC infused seltzer, you can't just crack that open and drive around town. It does not work like that, it's still considered driving with an open container. We always tell our customers, keep it sealed until you arrive at your destination. -Nathan Girard owner of Bloom Brothers Cannabis in Pittsfield, MA

The same goes for smoking, vaping, edibles, tincture. If you smell like marijuana, have glassy eyes, slurred speech, are acting impaired you could be on the hook for DUI or OUI in Massachusetts.