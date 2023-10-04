Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Wilford

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week we have two pets to shine the spotlight on in honor of the Subaru Loves Pets grant made available by the ASPCA and Subaru, through Haddad Subaru. Although October is technically Adopt a Dog month, the grant via The Subaru Loves Pet initiative and the ASPCA will provide $100 off the first 31 adoptions during the month of October for all cats and dogs.

This week's Cat of the Week is Wilford, the 4-year-old orange tabby who has had quite the journey. A volunteer at a community cat feeding station witnessed him being thrown out of a car and left to fend for himself. Despite his unfortunate start, Wilford is a lovable and friendly feline with a confident disposition. Wilford adores being petted and doesn't mind being held, showing off his affectionate nature.

Wilford is an overall nice cat who craves attention. He would make an excellent companion for anyone seeking a loving and devoted feline friend. However, due to testing positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus), it's imperative that he lives exclusively indoors to ensure his health and safety.

This delightful orange tabby would thrive as the only cat in his new home, where he can receive all the attention he desires. So, if you're searching for a beautiful cat with a heart full of love, look no further than Wilford.

To learn more about this fantastic boy, and how to potentially adopt him, please reach out to the feline department at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124

Don't forget the month-long celebration will be capped off with Berkshire Humane Society's annual Subaru raffle drawing on Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. at Haddad Subaru, 652 East Street in Pittsfield, where Slater & I will broadcast live with plenty of food, fun, and vendors. More information on the car raffle can be found here