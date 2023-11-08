Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Clive

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Clive, a 10-year-old orange tiger with white paws. On his left front Clive has an extra toe, making it look like he has a mitten on. He's a sweet boy and is good with other cats.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet month, so his adoption fee is reduced by $50, as it is for all animals at least seven years old.

If you're a veteran or current member of the armed forces, his adoption fee is waived for "Pets for Vets", now through Sunday, November 12th. Berkshire Humane Society will be closed Saturday, November 11th to honor those who serve and protect our country.

If you have questions about Clive, any other animals or special programs at Berkshire Humane Society, stop by the shelter at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield, or give them a call at 447-7878.