Grammy Winning, A-List Celebrity Couple Spotted House Hunting in Western Massachusetts

Berkshire County, Massachusetts has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. For a multitude of reasons, folks from around the country and the world flock to our little corner of the state to both live and play.

One of those reasons is that year-round folks can enjoy its picturesque beauty with outdoor activities from hiking to kayaking to skiing and snowshoeing. Another reason folks love The Berkshires is its culinary scene with farm-to-table restaurants sprinkled throughout the county, from Williamstown to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

As the premier cultural hub of western Massachusetts, there is never a shortage of world-class arts to take in, whether it's the Norman Rockwell Museum, Clark Art Institute, Jacob's Pillow, and of course Tanglewood.

The history behind Tanglewood, the live music venue located in Lenox, Massachusetts, is prolific and brings thousands to its stunning grounds summer after summer. Tanglewood has been named one of the top live music venues in the country which has seen numerous celebrities and musicians grace its stage and attend shows there as well. Everyone from Bob Dylan and The Who to Janis Joplin, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift (just to name a few) have performed there over the years.

This past Labor Day, another Grammy-award winning A-list performer graced the stage of Tanglewood and loved the area so much, he was seen house hunting with his famous wife.

Grammy Award-Winning Singer Seen House Hunting in The Berkshires, Massachusetts

John Legend and his wife, Sports Illustrated cover model Chrissy Teigen spent the holiday weekend in the Berkshires ahead of his performance at Tanglewood. The couple and their four children stayed at the iconic Wheatleigh resort and did some shopping in downtown Lenox. While they were perusing the shops, they also stopped to take a gander at the Berkshire properties for sale at William Pitts Sotheby's Real Estate. Check out the picture that Teigen posted to her Instagram below.

We'll see if the Legend/Teigen clan will be the latest list of celebrities to purchase a home in the beautiful Berkshires.