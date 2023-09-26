Clock Change Confusion In Massachusetts?

Let's face it, most U.S. citizens want to do away with the changing of the clocks twice a year.

Collectively, Americans feel that more daylight in the afternoon is beneficial for safety and the conservation of energy.

On A Federal Level

In fact, there was a slim chance that the clocks were going to stay where they currently sit, which is in Daylight Saving Time mode. This is prompting some confusion with people in Massachusetts including me.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey was one of politicians to sponsor the Sunshine Protection act put forth in 2022 that would have made the permanent change to DST.

There has been no significant action on the Senate or House bills to make daylight saving time effective year-round. As it stands, daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5, 2023. -sleepfoundation.org

If the bill had passed in time, it would have taken effect on Nov. 5, 2023.

On A State Level

Many states including most recently Texas and Oklahoma have passed some legislation, but no new law yet.

Although many bills have been introduced, none have been fully approved. Permanent daylight saving time passed the state Senate in Oklahoma and the state House in Texas. However, the legislation remains pending in both states because it has not passed the other legislative chamber.

New clock change legislation was voted down recently in Idaho, Kentucky, Arkansas, Connecticut, Nebraska, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Unless one works super early in the morning, most would benefit from a permanent Daylight Saving Time.

There has been some changes to when we actually change the clocks over the last two decades. Under President George W. Bush we went from a April/October change to a March/November change.

After all that...

So, When Does Massachusetts We "Fall Back" This Year?

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 2 a.m. Most, obviously, change their non-smart clocks back on Saturday night before they go to bed!

