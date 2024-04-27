Controversial Fast Food Chain Voted ‘Best’ In Massachusetts

Chick fil A has had its share of perceptual problems after their former CEO Dan Cathy made his support for same sex marriage well known accompanied by financial backing to anti-LGTBQ groups.

Cathy's son took over as CEO in 2021 and since then Chick fil A has changed its ways. The popular fast food chain with only 18 locations in Massachusetts was recently voted best in overall satisfaction.

It's all about the pickle. I remember the first time I snapped into a Chick-fil-A regular chicken sandwich, it was plain and simple and delicious. Chick-fil-A received the highest general accolade last in 2023, but you won't find a ton of them in Massachusetts.

Chick-fil-A

Fast Food Restaurant With Best 'Customer Satisfaction' Has Only 18 Locations In Massachusetts

The basis on which best overall "customer satisfaction" is measured.

Accuracy of food order.

Quality of mobile app.

Reliability of mobile app (minimal downtime, crashes, lags).

Beverage quality (taste, temperature).

Courtesy and helpfulness of staff.

Food quality (taste, temperature, freshness of ingredients).

Website satisfaction.

Restaurant layout and cleanliness.

Speed of check-out or delivery.

Variety of beverages on menu.

Variety of food on menu.

Attleboro, Brockton, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod, Chicopee, Copley Square, Dedham, Fall River, Framingham, Hanover, Marlborough, Methuen, North Shore Mall, Plymouth, Seekonk, Westborough, Woburn, and Worcester are the 18 Massachusetts locations of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A with an 85 satisfaction score, up 2% from last year.

with an 85 satisfaction score, up 2% from last year. Jimmy John’s at 84, up 6% from 2022.

at 84, up 6% from 2022. KFC with an 81 customer satisfaction score, an increase of 4%.

with an 81 customer satisfaction score, an increase of 4%. Papa John's with an 80 score, up 5% since last year.

with an 80 score, up 5% since last year. Domino’s stayed consistent with a 78 in satisfaction.

stayed consistent with a 78 in satisfaction. The list also included an "All Others" category in the third spot for restaurants not named, scoring 82. -usatoday.com

Fried chicken, grilled chicken, spicy chicken, nuggets, wraps, waffle fries, mac-n cheese, fruit bowls and more are all on the Chick-fil-A menu.

States with the most Chick-fil-A restaurants

Texas - 460

Georgia - 243

Florida - 226

North Carolina - 179

California- 167

