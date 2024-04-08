Do Not Touch This Caterpillar In New York

This friendly looking fuzzy little caterpillar in New York state can sting and poison you. It's spring time now in the northeast section of the country and soon to be seen are the American Dagger Moth Caterpillars!

I was outside last spring with my son, when I came across a seemingly harmless caterpillar, and something I remember learning a few years ago was that these things can cause a painful rash.

Like most 8 year-olds, my son Liam, loves to be outdoors and loves to touch everything.

Last spring; however, he learned a valuable lesson...not to mess with (touch) the American Dagger Moth Caterpillar!

This inviting, little furry creature left him with a nice little burning and itchy rash that lasted for awhile. The toxin containing bristles can break off and embed in the skin.

The large adult American Dagger Moth may seem harmless, but its bristly, stinging caterpillar has a reputation for teaching small children not to touch everything they see.-insectidentification.org

Social Media Posts On The American Dagger Moth Caterpillar

No fatal or venomous. But can be painful and dangerous. Causing rash, rednesss and sores. I would imagine if you're sensitive to stings and bite more so than most, probably wanna leave this guy alone. Yes, I Googled it for those who are busy....you're welcome...

I thought this caterpillar was cute and sent the video to our daughter. Turns out it’s a poisonous American Dagger moth caterpillar. An article says a sting would cause the most miserable day of your life. Glad I didn’t touch it and I kept the dogs away from it.

So, if you come across one, just remember not to touch it or pick it up without gloves on (as you can see in the photo).

It doesn't just affect children, it will leave adults with the same symptoms! The American Dagger Moth Caterpillar will be seen from June until until early November in New York.