Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Maxwell

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Maxwell. Maxwell is a cool and refined 5-year-old American pit bull terrier mix who was found abandoned in a home after his previous owners moved away.

Initially scared when he first arrived at the shelter, Maxwell, fortunately, became fast friends with the good people and dog friends he’s made at Berkshire Humane. He thoroughly enjoys snuggling with staff and volunteers, along with hanging out with his dog friends. Maxwell is completely housetrained as well as crate trained where he chooses to regularly snooze the day away.

Maxwell is heartworm-positive, but potential families need not worry. The shelter staff have been treating him and will continue to do so. This is so his new family doesn’t have to do anything other than keep him nice and quiet throughout his treatment, which will take about 6 months.

Maxwell would do best in a home without cats as he does have a bit of a prey drive, but he’s been completely gentle with all humans, so children aged 5 years and older would be okay. Maxwell can be a bit excitable and exuberant in how he shows affection, but don’t let that deter you. He knows basic obedience, so with continual training, his new person can manage that with ease.

If you think Maxwell could be a good fit for you and your family, or you would like more information about him or his heartworm treatment, please call (413) 447-7878 ext. 126 or swing by the shelter to potentially meet him or speak directly with kennel staff.