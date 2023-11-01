Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Fern

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Calling all Hound lovers! This week's Pet of the Week is Fern, a gorgeous, female, 1-year-old hound mix who is currently Berkshire Humane Society’s longest-term resident. Having arrived back at the beginning of June, Fern is an active and outdoorsy girl is looking for the perfect adopter who understands the needs of a true hound personality.

Fern is not only beautiful and sweet, but she’s a rough and tumble girl who has tons of energy to burn. She will require an active owner who enjoys being outside, going on long walks or hikes and who is willing to spend the time providing Fern with the appropriate outlets for her needs and energy level.

Fern enjoys playtime with certain male dogs, some females (as she can be a bit selective) but should not live with small pets as she does have a strong prey drive. She enjoys playtime in the pen, smelling all the smells and carrying large sticks, and when say large, we mean branches! Such a silly girl, don’t you think?

If you know hounds and you are willing to give this girl the time and training she requires to be the best version of herself, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about her.

Let’s help Fern find her true, forever family!