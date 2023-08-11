Can You Guess Massachusetts’ Favorite Ice Cream Treat?

Anyone who knows me even slightly knows that I absolutely love, LOVE, LOVE Ice Cream! And I'm not just talking about regular ice cream out of a carton. I'm talking about all those ice cream treats you can get from the ice cream man (we used to call them "ice cream novelties")!

Get our free mobile app

You know what I'm talking about, right? Popsicles, Creamsicles, Ice Cream Sandwiches, Rocket Pops, Bomb Pops, Italian Ice, Drumsticks, Choco Tacos, even those Sponge Bob treats on a stick with the gumball eyes that my granddaughter used to like.

If I'm ever forced to choose my favorite ice cream treat, heaven forbid. We're gonna have problems...But what about you? Do you have a favorite ice cream treat? Do you think you know what the most popular ice cream treat in Massachusetts is?

Recently, in honor of National Ice Cream Day last month, ShaneCo, the largest privately-owned jeweler in the country, was compelled to conduct a study focusing on the most popular ice cream treats in each and every state.

Utilizing Google Trends data, the team at ShaneCo determined what the most-searched treat in every state was and deemed it that state's favorite ice cream treat. As always, the results were very interesting.

Lemon Ice was the most popular ice cream treat in America, overall. Lemon Ice was the most searched-for treat in 10 states. Next, tied with 7 states each, were Strawberry Shortcake Bars and Creamsicles.

But what about the Bay State? Here's a hint: It was not one of the ones already mentioned in the article. Who knows? It could be your favorite. Are you ready? Massachusetts' most popular ice cream treat is...the Chipwich!!! Those delicious round treats consisting of (usually) vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies.

Now, all of a sudden, I'm craving some ice cream! Visit ShaneCo's website here for the full study and to find out more cool information.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.