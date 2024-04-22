Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the nation's most popular fashion retailers just announced they're filing for bankruptcy and will be closing stores nationwide and right here in Massachusetts.

Express Files Bankruptcy, Closing Some Stores in Massachusetts and Throughout the U.S.

Retail fashion chain Express has filed for bankruptcy and announced its plans to close 95 stores across the nation, according to ABC News.

The company owns 530 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The parent company also operates Bonobos and UpWest.

The brand will close 95 Express stores and all UpWest locations starting tomorrow. Although the locations of the soon-to-be shuttered stores have yet to be announced, the chain does have nine locations and four factory stores in Massachusetts.

Industry experts say the market for formal and/or business casual clothing has decreased recently, in part from the rise in work-from-home employees. Work clothing in general has become more casual, even for those who still report to a more traditional office setting

The nine Express locations in Massachusetts are Braintree, Burlington, Foxboro, Holyoke, Hyannis, Marlboro, Natick, North Dartmouth and Peabody. The Express factory outlet stores in the Bay State are located in Auburn, Dorchester, Somerville, and Wrentham.