Memorable commercials on Massachusetts radio or television during the summer of my youth include Water Country, Canobie Lake Park, and Whalom Park.

If you remember The Cars' 1982 hit "Touch and Go", you'll know what I mean.

Whalom Park in Lunenberg, Massachusetts was an amusement park staple in the commonwealth.

Launched as a trolley park (parks at the terminus of trolley lines were all the rage at the time), the property soon evolved from a series of serene walking paths to a bustling destination filled with midway games and rides like Ferris wheels and carousels. Perhaps the most famous attraction at Whalom Park was its 1940 Flying Comet wooden roller coaster, built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, the same outfit responsible for the wooden coasters at Coney Island. -newengland.com

The following pictures are from the nostalgic Whalom Park Facebook page.

Whalom Park

As summer time winds down and the school year approaches, my kids are still looking forward to their annual trip to the random amusement park of their choice.

The memory of Whalom Park is etched in my brain for sure being a child of the 1980s.

The park opened in 1893 and closed in the year 2000. The property eventually became a spot for condos.

In fact, Whalom Park temporarily came back to life earlier this year.

Whalom Park Returns!!

We are thrilled to announce that with the help of Manuel Amusements, LLC we will be bringing a Whalom Park experience to historic Doyle Field in Leominster MA 01453.

The city of Leominster, Manuel Amusements, and our co-op put safety first we were not able to use the Whalom Lakefront. That being said Whalom Park will return this July 14, 15, 16, 2023!!