FDA Says Spice Sold In MA Contains Lead

The FDA is warning Massachusetts residents to chuck their ground cinnamon in the trash if you bought it at some of the popular discount stores. Marcum and Supreme Tradition Cinnamon are being recalled due to potential unsafe levels of lead.

FDA Tells Massachusetts To Junk This Brand Of Spice

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lead can affect almost every organ and system in your body. Children six years old and younger are most susceptible to the effects of lead.

Children

Even low levels of lead in the blood of children can result in:

Behavior and learning problems

Lower IQ and Hyperactivity

Slowed growth

Hearing Problems

Anemia

In rare cases, ingestion of lead can cause seizures, coma and even death.

Pregnant Women

Lead can accumulate in our bodies over time, where it is stored in bones along with calcium. During pregnancy, lead is released from the mother's bones along with calcium and can pass from the mother exposing the fetus or the breastfeeding infant to lead. This can result in serious effects to the developing fetus and infant, including:

Cause the baby to be born too early or too small;

Hurt the baby’s brain, kidney’s, and nervous system;

Increase the likelihood of learning or behavioral problems; and

Put the mother at risk for miscarriage. -epa.gov

Getty Images Getty Image loading...

Cinnamon Brands That Are Affected By The Recall (BOLD IN MASS.)

La Fiesta, lot 25033, sold at La Superior SuperMercados

Marcum, best by 10/16/25 and 4/06/25, sold at Save A Lot

MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket

Swad, lot KX21223, sold at Patel Brothers

Supreme Tradition, best buy dates from 4/25 through 9/25, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

El Chillar, F275EX1026 and D300EX1024, sold at La Joya Morelense in Baltimore, Maryland

Lead contamination in these brands of cinnamon were linked to a processing plant in Ecuador. Spice manufacturers used to illegally put lead in the product to add weight and color.