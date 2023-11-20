Feds Investigating Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts

The king of comfort food is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor citing unpaid wages and more, according to restaurant business online.

Boston Market, which still operates 14 restaurants in Massachusetts, is accused of owing a ton of money; not only to large food distributors such as U.S. Foods, but employees as well.

Boston Market has been sued in multiple states and has been subject to multiple state-level investigations over late or unpaid wages. Lawsuits have been filed in California, Arizona and Massachusetts. Regulators in New York and California are also investigating complaints in those states.

This comes on the heels of stores disappearing from the Connecticut market in a story published on Monday.

"After years of steady decline, the fast-casual brand appears to be in a death spiral of unpaid bills, legal filings and angry customers. Even in a world as forgiving as restaurants, it may be impossible for the chain to come back," the publication proclaimed.

Boston Market was started in 1985 out of Newton, Massachusetts when the idea that blue collar comfort food was needed in boujee Newton. "Boston Chicken" was the original name, that lasted until 1995 when it changed to "Boston Market". Other meat options became available.

These guys became the rotisserie chicken kings in the Northeast and other locations across the country. McDonald's purchased the brand in 2000, it was sold again in 2007 and again in 2020.

Boston Market has a tradition of being open for hot food on Thanksgiving Day. Despite its woes, Boston Market still operates 14 stores in Massachusetts. How long though?