Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Jazzy Wazzy, a little 4-month-old cutie who goes by “Jazzy” for short. This American Terrier/Pit Bull mix is a spunky young lady with a lot of love to give in her new fur-ever home!

Jazzy's previous owner brought her to the Berkshire Humane Society because he believed her to be unintelligent and untrainable. He could not have been more wrong. She is, in fact, quite trainable and loves to learn! She is very food-motivated and has been picking up house training and leash-walking skills in the short time she’s been at the shelter.

Jazzy can be a bit pushy and inappropriate with other dogs initially since she’s had little exposure to them, but with the patience and tolerance of some other adult dogs, she’s learning to play appropriately.

Jazzy would love a home with an active family who would like to take her on adventures with them so she can experience the world and have fun with her people while doing it!

If you think she may be a good fit for your family, please call the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about her.