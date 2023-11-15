Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Gizmo, the little guy with the “Guy Fieri” hairdo. Gizmo is a 3-year-old male guinea pig who shelter staff say is one of the most friendly and personable piggies you could meet.

Gizmo thoroughly enjoys being held, receiving head scratches, and all the attention he can receive. He’s first to greet you at his cage door, eagerly awaiting a pat or veggie treat!

Gizmo is one of seven guinea pigs currently available for adoption at Berkshire Humane Society, so before you peruse the pet stores, please be sure to stop by your local shelter. The staff is more than happy to educate you on the proper care and needs guinea pigs require.

For more information about Gizmo or any other animals looking for their forever home at Berkshire Humane Society, stop by 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield or give them shelter at call at 445-7878.