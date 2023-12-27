Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Luna, Binx & Willow

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

It’s guinea pigs galore at Berkshire Humane Society! The shelter has experienced an endless number of guinea pig surrenders, with no end in sight; there’s even a waiting list for more to arrive. With five currently in-house at this time Berkshire Humane Society decided to highlight a trio of sisters who have been waiting for their forever home since October 7th.

This week's Pets of the Week are Willow, Luna, and Binx a bonded trio of 1-year-old sisters who arrived shy and skittish around their human counterparts. Quite frequently this is the norm when guinea pigs arrive at the shelter, due to lack of handling and necessary information regarding their needs and care.

That being said, since then, the sisters have flourished during their stay due to the constant handling, socialization, and TLC from both volunteers and staff alike. They now greet you at the front of their cage, looking for head scratches and treats whilst “wheeking” their greetings.

Now friendly and outgoing they would make excellent companions for someone who enjoys smaller pets and is willing to devote the time and care they require.

The Berkshire Humane staff is more than willing to provide all the necessary information regarding proper guinea pig care, so if you find yourself interested in the “three little piggies”, please reach out today at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124