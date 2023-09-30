Record rains in New York and now warmer temperatures are coming.

October begins tomorrow here in Massachusetts and it's gonna get warm. An "Indian Summer" or more progressively speaking "Second Summer" is about to blanket the bay state.

An Indian summer is typically caused by a sharp shift in the jet stream from the south to the north. The warm weather may last anywhere from a few days to over a week and may happen multiple times before winter arrives for good. -farmersalmanac.com

How Hot Will Massachusetts Get Next Week?

Sunday, Oct. 1: Sunny, High 73F

Monday. Oct. 2: Sunny, High 74F

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Sunny, High 82F (upper 70s in western part of the state).

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Sunny, High 75.

I knew I put away the AC too soon. Why do we do this every year?

Record October Temperature For Boston, Massachusetts

On October 7, 1963 it reached 90F.

What About The Hottest Day In Massachusetts History?

Geographically speaking, we're quite lucky here in Massachusetts (except for the six months of cold, gray weather) not to deal with too many floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, earthquakes, volcanos, extreme hot, or extreme cold.

There was one day, however, that the temperature in Massachusetts hit 107F! On August 2, 1975, the temperature recorded at New Bedford, MA was 107 degrees.

Massachusetts Winter Forecast '23-'24

The almanac calls for a mild and snowy winter this year in the Northeast.

Tons of things to do in Massachusetts come October! Fall cleaning, leaf peeping, football, pumpkin everything and Halloween in Salem!

