‘Hush Hush’ Death Stat Is Alarming In Massachusetts

Massachusetts has some of the most strict gun laws in the country and with that comes the lowest rate of gun violence. When talking about gun deaths by intent, however, homicides are not number one. Most people are shocked when they find this out.

Basic Firearms Instructor in Massachusetts Thomas Nadolny was on the show to talk about gun safety.

Gun Death Stat Is Alarming In Massachusetts: Suicide

A shocking 57% of gun deaths by intent in Massachusetts are suicide. 39% are homicides.

Suicide by firearm in Massachusetts increased by 44% from 2010-2019.

What are 'red flag' laws?

Vice President Kamala Harris is a big proponent of universal background checks and red flag laws.

States like Massachusetts who have red flag laws are put in place to prevent deaths by suicide.

Red Flag Laws allow for family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to take someone's firearms away if there is a concern that the gun owner is a danger to themselves or others.

Suicide Rate in MA

Compared to national rates, Massachusetts' rate of suicide is low (14.5 deaths/100,000 U.S. residents compared to 9.3 deaths/100,000 MA residents, in 20191), but it has been steadily growing. In Massachusetts in 2019, suicide took 642 lives (rate: 9.3 deaths/100,000 residents) with rates increasing 41% since 2003.

Massachusetts has the lowest gun violence rate in the U.S.

Massachusetts, which already has tough gun laws, had the lowest rate of gun deaths in the country, at 3.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, compared to Mississippi, which had the highest rate, at 33.9 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the most recent statistics listed on the website for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nation average is 14.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

The 2nd Lowest Rate of Gun Ownership

Only 9% adults live in a household with a firearm, that is the second oldest in the country, according to everytownreasearch.org

