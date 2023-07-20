Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Blanca

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Blanca, a beautiful girl with stunning blue eyes. Blanca is a 1-year-old female Siberian Husky mix who absolutely LOVES other dogs; so much so, it will be required she goes home with a family who has another dog.

Blanca is what the staff at Berkshire Humane like to call a “dogs' dog”. She can be a bit shy initially, but having a confident dog as a companion helps her come out of her shell. The kennel staff has recently discovered that she, along with long-term resident Skipper the hound mix, have an apparent "love connection". They feel the pair would be a great combination to go home together.

Blanca is also all about hanging out with her people, going on walks, and play sessions where she can zoom about. She will need a Husky savvy owner, someone who knows the breed, the high drive and energy they exhibit, and is confident in their leash skills.

The kennel staff has been working diligently on Blanca ’s crate training as she is learning to be housebroken, and her crate is her safe place. A definite plus! She does have a high prey drive so a home without cats or small animals is a must, as well as teens and older.

A super sweet girl, described as an overall goofball in the best way possible, Blanca will make a fantastic companion for those looking for a dog friend! If you'd like to learn more about Blanca (and Skipper) please reach out to the Berkshire Humane kennel staff who will be more than happy to assist you, and perhaps you'll end up with two fantastic pups who have been waiting patiently for the right person!

Berkshire Humane adoptions are still being discounted by $100 until the end of July to help with the pet overpopulation issue. Make adoption your option.