Massachusetts has some pretty strict gun and ammunition laws. Here's an anecdote for you.

I found a bullet (9mm live round) on the ground in the parking lot at work on Monday. I called the police just to be on the safe side.

To be honest, I didn't know what to do. Was there a gun in the dumpster? Was there more live rounds in the grass? Empty shell casings?

An officer eventually arrived and said he would dispose of the bullet.

I know lawful possession is what it is -- lawful. It has to be locked up, however, separate from your firearm.

Remington 1816 Facebook Remington 1816 Facebook loading...

Is Unlawful Possession Of Ammunition A Felony In Massachusetts?

I don't have a clue how the bullet made its way near the dumpster here at the radio station but it did leave me wondering about the law.

If you are charged with Possession of Ammunition, it can have tough consequences. You face the possibility of a misdemeanor conviction, potential jail sentence, potential fines and fees, and/or probation. -dellisonlaw.com

Misdemeanor

Up to 2 years in jail

Up to $500 fine

Probation

Forfeit of ammunition

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, it is not a felony for unlawful possession of ammunition.

I hope you found this post informative.