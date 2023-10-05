Popular Sandwich Chain Restaurant Opens First Western Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors enjoy its vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of chain restaurants that Massachusetts doesn't have, but one that residents in Western Massachusetts have been craving for a while is making its debut is the often forgotten portion of the state and folks are excited.

Jersey Mike's Subs to Open First Ever Western Massachusetts Location.

The chain of Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open its first western Massachusetts eatery in Longmeadow according to MassLive.

Jersey Mike’s Area Director Chad Faulkner tells the publication that the sandwich shop will make its new home in a former Subway franchise space located at 819 Williams St. in the Springfield suburb.

Where & When Will Jersey Mikes's First Western Massachusetts Location Open

The chain hopes to have its new Longmeadow, MA location open by January 2024.

Jersey Mike's currently has just over 30 locations in the eastern portion of Massachusetts.