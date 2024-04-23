Big Time Massachusetts Celebrity Celebrates 47th Birthday Today
Many Hollywood celebrities have come from Massachusetts. Elizabeth Banks was born in Pittsfield, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg were born in Boston and today's guest of honor was born in West Newbury.
This Massachusetts Celebrity Has Quite an illustrious Career
Our special guest has done everything from acting, rapping, wrestling, and more. He is a record 16-time WWE champion. You have seen him in big-screen movies like The Marine, Daddy's Home, The Suicide Squad, Trainwreck, Sisters, and more.
This Massachusetts Native Even Sets Records
Our special guest has entered the Guinness Book of World Records granting over 650 wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Let's Give Him a Big Happy Birthday Shout Out
We would be here all day if we went through the list of accomplishments that this gentleman has accomplished in the past 47 years. So let's give a big birthday shout-out to John Cena.
