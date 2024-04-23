Big Time Massachusetts Celebrity Celebrates 47th Birthday Today

Many Hollywood celebrities have come from Massachusetts. Elizabeth Banks was born in Pittsfield, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg were born in Boston and today's guest of honor was born in West Newbury.

Get our free mobile app

This Massachusetts Celebrity Has Quite an illustrious Career

Our special guest has done everything from acting, rapping, wrestling, and more. He is a record 16-time WWE champion. You have seen him in big-screen movies like The Marine, Daddy's Home, The Suicide Squad, Trainwreck, Sisters, and more.

This Massachusetts Native Even Sets Records

Our special guest has entered the Guinness Book of World Records granting over 650 wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Let's Give Him a Big Happy Birthday Shout Out

We would be here all day if we went through the list of accomplishments that this gentleman has accomplished in the past 47 years. So let's give a big birthday shout-out to John Cena.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein