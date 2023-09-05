John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Spent Labor Day Weekend at This Massachusetts Hidden Gem

Berkshire County, Massachusetts has an abundance to offer visitors and residents alike. Year-round folks can enjoy stunning outdoor activities from hiking to kayaking to skiing and snowshoeing. The Berkshires are also a culinary hotspot with farm-to-table restaurants sprinkled throughout the county, from Williamstown to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

As the premier cultural hub of western Massachusetts, there is never a shortage of world-class arts to take in, whether it's the Norman Rockwell Museum, Clark Art Institute, Jacob's Pillow, and of course Tanglewood.

The history behind the live music venue located in Lenox, Massachusetts is prolific and brings thousands to its stunning grounds summer after summer. Tanglewood has been named one of the top live music venues in the country which has seen numerous celebrities and musicians grace its stage and attend shows there as well. Everyone from Bob Dylan and The Who to Janis Joplin, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift (just to name a few) have performed there over the years.

This past Labor Day weekend brought a new A-List artist and his family to Lenox, Massachusetts to not only perform but spend some time in the surrounding area as well.

John Legend played to a crowd of about 15,000 people over the weekend and spent some time with his model and celebrity chef wife Chrissy Teigen and their children in the Lenox and Lee areas before the show.

Legend was originally supposed to play at Tanglewood in the summer of 2020, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

In her caption, Real Housewives superfan Teigen made reference to former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Dorinda Medley, who has a home in the Berkshires which was featured on the show for many seasons. Rihanna, a fellow Housewives super fan, has also made reference to her desire to visit Medley at her Great Barrington, MA estate before.

The couple and their children walked around downtown Lenox, MA stopping at Loeb's Foodtown and the Gifted Child. They also spend some time with family at Highlawn Farm and Lee, MA and based on photos shared on their social media accounts, the couple and their children stayed at the luxurious Wheatleigh resort.