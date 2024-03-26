Krispy Kreme donuts are coming to Massachusetts. I should say Krispy Kreme donuts are coming back to Massachusetts. Krispy Kreme's first location in MA was in Medford back in 2003. Six more additional locations opened including one in Saugus, but all closed by 2007. Why? They're soooo goood!

The closest location as of this writing is in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Casino, but not for long. Well, later this year through 2026.

Krispy Kreme Donuts Coming To Massachusetts

McDonald's will offer Krispy Kreme donuts nationwide starting in 2026 beginning with breakfast....

Three flavors of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be delivered to McDonald’s restaurants daily as part of the expanded partnership – the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced "kreme" filled – and will be available individually or in boxes of six. The sweet treats will be sold from breakfast and last throughout the day, while supplies last, the companies said. The phased rollout will begin later this year. -foxbusiness.com

Dunkin' vs. Krispy Kreme

Massachusetts is no stranger to Dunkin' as the company started here back in the 1950's. Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) recently dropped "donuts" from the name due to the companies many other offerings such as its signature coffee as well as food items like bagels and breakfast sandwiches. Dunkin currently operates over 3000 locations in Massachusetts, whereas Krispy Kreme has none.

If you asked the casual passerby which company makes a better donut, if you've tried a Krispy Kreme donut, you'd probably say Krispy. They are warm and soft and figgin' delicious.

No word if certain McDonald's restaurants would opt out of carrying Krispy Kreme donuts in Massachusetts. Here we come 2026!

