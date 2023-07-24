Is Massachusetts’ Largest Snake Harmful to Humans? (Video)

We have been taking a look at some interesting snake facts lately including an article that examines The Most Snake-Infested Lake in Massachusetts. We have also featured an article that names the Three Most Dangerous Animals Found in Lakes and Rivers in Massachusetts. Two of those animals are snake species. You can discover which species of snakes they are by going here. Continuing on with our summertime snake theme we're taking a look at the largest snake in Massachusetts.

What is the Largest Snake in Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, the largest snake in Massachusetts is the Eastern Rat Snake specifically the black rat snake, a subspecies of the Eastern Rat Snake. According to the UMass Amherst Snakes of Massachusetts website, the black rat snake can reach a length of eight feet, other sources have even noted nine feet. Either way, the black rat snake is usually much smaller. The adult snake is black with a white or creamy yellow chin and throat. In contrast to the black racer, the belly of a rat snake is a mixture of light and dark, giving a somewhat mottled appearance.

Is the Black Rat Snake Poisonous and/or Dangerous To Humans?

These snakes can bite but they can't hurt you and are non-venomous. According to the YouTube video Tim Farmer's Country Kitchen, these snakes eat mice and rats, a farmer's friend if you will. They have also been known to feed on birds. The younger rat snakes feed on frogs and other small prey. You'll also find that in most cases these snakes aren't very aggressive and are a bit docile. However, the snake in the video below is a bit cranky.

How Common is the Black Rat Snake in Massachusetts?

They are actually pretty rare in Massachusetts but have been found in the Connecticut Valley and southern Worcester County, where they occupy rocky ledges and forested hillsides according to the UMass Amherst Snakes of Massachusetts website.

Further reading about the Black Eastern Rat Snake can be found here and here.

