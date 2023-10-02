Agree Or Disagree? Massachusetts’ Highest-Rated Fast Food Joints

It's about time we settle an age-old debate, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Which are the best fast-food chains(and for that matter, the worst) in Massachusetts? These questions are asked all the time: McDonald's or Burger King? Taco Bell or Chipolte? KFC or Chick-fil-A?

Well, it's time to put those questions to rest. CashNetUSA, the online lender that offers loans as well as lines of credit, did a recent study on the highest and lowest-rated fast food chains for every state and major city in the U.S.

CashNetUSA came up with the results by looking at literally thousands of reviews on Google Maps and tallying them up. The results may or may not surprise you, but I know they were quite a surprise to me.

Let's begin with the Top Rated Fast Food Chains in Massachusetts. And we'll do it by food category. Again, there were some surprises to be had. First, burgers:

5 Guys Burgers & Fries

As a matter of fact, not only was 5 Guys #1 in Massachusetts, it's the highest-rated burger chain in the U.S. 5 Guys dominated the burger category in 29 states!

Next, the top-rated chicken fast-food chain:

Chick-fil-A

Just like 5 Guys in the burger category, Chick-fil-A is the top chicken chain in the country. It's the #1 fast-food chicken restaurant in 46 states making it the top-rated fast-food chain overall.

Next up is Mexican:

Moe's Southwest Grill

I've personally never had the chance to eat at a Moe's but I have heard mostly positive reviews from those who have eaten there.

And finally, pizza!:

Chuck E. Cheese's

Now again, I actually LOVE the pizza from Chuck E. Cheese's, but I have to admit that this one surprised me. Alright, here we go. Are you ready for the lowest-rated fast-food chain in Massachusetts?

This one was another surprise. It's actually a pizza place. Any guesses?

Domino's Pizza

Let me just say that I've been eating Domino's Pizza for over three decades and for the most part, I've been pretty satisfied. I'm not going to lie and say every single pizza has been spot-on delicious. But it's possible to get a bad meal from 4-star restaurants on occasion, too.

Here's the unusual thing about this study: Pizza joints in general were the lowest-rated fast food chains overall in the country with Papa John's and Pizza Hut getting their fair share of bad reviews as well. I guess people are pretty particular about their pizza.

What do you think? Agree? Disagree? It's a fascinating study. Go to CashNetUSA's website to find out more. Just click here for the full study.

