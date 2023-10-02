The World’s Deadliest Animal is Still Active in Massachusetts

Summer has come and gone but here in Massachusetts, we have the luxury of having beautiful autumn days. I would say we have the best of both worlds. What I mean is we have some cooler days surrounded by the gorgeous New England foliage but on the same token we have warm days that make it feel like summer has never left us. This is a big reason why fall is my favorite season, especially in Massachusetts.

Since fall, particularly in Massachusetts has almost this combination of seasons the weather is warm enough that you will still have to deal with what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call the "World's Deadliest Animal."

What is the Deadliest Animal in Massachusetts and the World?

That would be the mosquito. According to an article by Pfizer, mosquitos cause more than 700,000 deaths per year, and their bite can cause at least six potentially deadly diseases including the following Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever, and Chikungunya. You can read more about this by going here. In case you missed it in our previous article, we have included a video from Discovery U.K. that breaks down these diseases.

Why Are Mosquitos Still Active in Massachusetts and When Will The Activity Calm Down?

In late September I attended an outdoor event. One was in Pittsfield and the other was in New York and I was wondering why even at this point in the season I was still getting pestered by mosquitos. The reason is that mosquitos really don't go dormant until November when the temperature drops below 50 degrees. At these two events, even though it was cooler than in the middle of summer, the temperatures managed to stay above 50 degrees.

Since Mosquitos are Still Active in Massachusetts, There are a Few Ways You Can Keep These Dangerous Pests Away From Your Person

Keeping in mind that mosquitos are still active in Massachusetts during the fall months along with the fact that there have been a few cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts residents this year including Middlesex and Hampden counties, you'll still want to keep some insect repellent with DEET on you to ward off these uninvited guests. Long pants and long-sleeved shirts will assist in keeping mosquito activity to a low roar as well. You should also know that even though summer has passed us, mosquitos with West Nile Virus can remain active for a few more months. Don't forget the age-old adage, "Prevention is key."

