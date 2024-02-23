MA Coastal Gem Recognized As One Of America’s Prettiest Towns

A coastal town in Massachusetts has been named one of the "prettiest towns in the United States" by World Atlas. Gloucester in Essex County is a town rich in history.

Gloucester, MA

Gloucester hosts a myriad number of museums, such as the Hammond Castle Museum, Cape Ann Museum, and the Sleeper-McCann House, with each museum narrating and showcasing the history of Gloucester in their own way.

Among other touristy things to do here and is a clandestine pastime where locals watch whales at the shore during September. Although the best time to do this is during September, whales can also be occasionally spotted from April to August. -worldatlas.com

Talise Restaurant (Seasonal)

33 River Rd, Gloucester, MA, United States, 01930

Gloucester and 'The Perfect Storm'

The town of about 30,000 people was the filming location for the George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg hit, "The Perfect Storm" (2000). The two play sword boat fisherman who get lost at sea and is based on the true story of the Andrea Gail's tragic sinking during a massive storm on the Atlantic Ocean in 1991.

Cape Ann Lobstermen was established based on three core beliefs: trust, hard work and a common love for a fishery and its members. Lobstering is a hobby for some, a profession for many, and a passion and way of life for all. CAL was founded to protect our community and the fishermen themselves.

Located in historic Gloucester, Massachusetts, we understand the importance of upholding the standards set by the fisherman who came before us. A city that has seen vast change in the last decade but has maintained and preserved it’s love for the ocean and working waterfront has helped Cape Ann Lobstermen’s story evolve.

'The Cut Live'

A multi-purpose entertainment venue named after an iconic bridge in Gloucester, MA

