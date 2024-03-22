Major Drug Bust at Western Massachusetts “Fentanyl Mill” Yields Drugs and Murder Suspect Arrest

A two-month long investigation by Massachusetts State Police has led to the bust of a Fentanyl Mill in western Massachusetts. Drugs were seized and two arrests were made, including that of a 2022 murder suspect.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, in January 2024, the department's drug enforcement task force and partner agencies began an investigation of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating in Chicopee and other parts of Hampden County.

Following the two-month investigation, Troopers obtained search warrants for residences at 80 Pine St. and 33 Southwick St. in Chicopee. On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the West Unit of the MSP Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team (MSP CINRET-West) executed the warrants with assistance from the Chicopee Police Narcotics Unit and several local and federal partner agencies.

During a search of both locations and an associated vehicle, Troopers, detectives, and task force officers located and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine, 256 raw grams of fentanyl, and United States currency believed to be illicit proceeds of drug trafficking.

During the search of 33 Southwick St., investigators located a working fentanyl mill, a location set up by traffickers to process and mix pure fentanyl or cocaine with cutting agents. Once it is cut with another substance, the narcotic is prepared and packaged for street-level distribution.

Troopers and partner officers also located several bundles of heroin and small baggies containing cocaine that were hidden in a sophisticated mechanical hide, which authorities say is a space used by traffickers to conceal product, built into a vehicle.

MSP CINRET-West arrested Arlin Radhames Troncoso, a 43-year-old male from 80 Pine St., Chicopee, and Wanfel Salvador Aristy Alcntara, a 28-year-old male from 33 Southwick St., Chicopee. Both were charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl over 200 grams and trafficking cocaine over 200 grams.

The defendants were being prosecuted by the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, which is when investigators learned that Troncoso was the subject of a 2022 warrant charging him with a homicide in the Dominican Republic. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the US Marshals Service are currently investigating Troncoso’s fugitive status.