Massachusetts is the Only State Where You’ll Find This Flavor of Ice Cream

Massachusetts is famous for so many things.

Whether it's world-renowned colleges, its place in U.S. history, the formation of our great nation, legendary sports teams, or that unique Boston accent, Massachusetts is known for a lot.

What's not quite as well known is that Massachusetts has an amazing culinary scene. From Micheline-starred restaurants in Boston, fresh, world-class seafood on Cape Cod, or farm-to-table restaurants of the Berkshires, foodies who live or visit Massachusetts have an abundance of options to pick from.

In addition to a variety of restaurants and styles of food to pick from, Massachusetts is also home to many foods that call our little New England state home. Fluff, a key ingredient in the iconic PB & Fluff sandwich beloved by children and adults alike was actually invented in Massachusetts. The first Dunkin' Donuts location was in Massachusetts and the inconic New England clam chowder was first made in the Bay State.

In addition to all of those classics, there are some unique delicacies that you can only find in Massachusetts. The baby hot dog, for example. Yes, it's exactly what you think, a miniature hot dog. There are two restaurants, Teo's and Hot Dog Ranch, located in the western Massachusetts city of Pittsfield, that are dedicated to serving the tiny dogs. I've traveled all over the world and haven't come across another area that serves them.

In addition to the baby hot dogs, western Massachusetts is also home to a new flavor of ice cream unique to the Berkshires.

This Ice Cream Flavor is Only Available in Massachusetts

From the makers of Bear Butter fortified almond butter, we now have Bear Butter Ice Cream, a delicious flavor only available here in Massachusetts. Bear Butter was developed by The Spot, owned by Jon Vella, who is also the mastermind behind the Bear Butter ice cream. While regular Bear Butter is available at The Spot and select Big Y Supermarket locations, Bear Butter ice cream is exclusively available at the shop located at 381 Tyler St. in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Next time you're in the Berkshires make sure you check out this delicious treat!