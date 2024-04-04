Massachusetts Inspection Law Changes With This Car
We talked a lot about electric vehicles on yesterday's radio show with Haddad Motors' CEO George Haddad. Toyota's lineup is going all hybrid as Massachusetts announces that they are banning the sale of all new gas powered cars in 2035, with less carbon emissions goals to hit by 2032.
It's the law in Massachusetts that every vehicle needs to inspected every year in two categories. All vehicles must pass a safety inspection; however, not all vehicles need to pass an emissions test. Vehicles are $35 and motorcycles are $15.
The Safety Part:
1. Visual Overview
Certificate of registration
License plate(s):
Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
2. Brake Tests
Parking brake
Service brake
3. Exhaust System
Exhaust system components/muffler
Excessive blue or black smoke
4. Steering and Suspension
Steering wheel and box
Suspension/front end
Springs
Shocks
5. Horn
Sound horn to test for adequate signal
The horn must be securely fastened to the vehicle
6. Glazing, Glass and Windshield Wipers
Windshield
Windshield wipers and washer
Windows
Window tinting:
7. Rear View Mirror
Rear view mirror
Mirrors (general)
8. Lighting Devices
Tail lights
Directional (turn signal lights)
Head light aim
Hazard lights/Reverse lights/License plate light(s) and reflectors
Aftermarket lighting
9. Tires and Wheels
Tires
Wheels
10. Bumper, Fenders and Fuel Tank
Bumpers
Fenders
Floor pans
Fuel tank
Vehicle frame or unibody
11. Altered Vehicle Height
12. Seat Belts
13. Airbags
14. Fuel Tank Cap
What vehicles in Massachusetts are exempt from the emissions part of the test?
If your vehicle is 15 years or older, Massachusetts says you can receive a valid inspection sticker as long as it passes the safely part of the test.
If you drive an electric vehicle, must you take an emissions test?
No, you don't.
Massachusetts says you're good to go and the state inspection law does not apply to EVs when it comes to emissions.
Vehicles powered exclusively by electricity are exempt from state motor vehicle emissions inspections. -afdc.energy.gov
