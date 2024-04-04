We talked a lot about electric vehicles on yesterday's radio show with Haddad Motors' CEO George Haddad. Toyota's lineup is going all hybrid as Massachusetts announces that they are banning the sale of all new gas powered cars in 2035, with less carbon emissions goals to hit by 2032.

It's the law in Massachusetts that every vehicle needs to inspected every year in two categories. All vehicles must pass a safety inspection; however, not all vehicles need to pass an emissions test. Vehicles are $35 and motorcycles are $15.

Massachusetts Inspection Law Changes With This Car

The Safety Part:

1. Visual Overview

Certificate of registration

License plate(s):

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

2. Brake Tests

Parking brake

Service brake

3. Exhaust System

Exhaust system components/muffler

Excessive blue or black smoke

4. Steering and Suspension

Steering wheel and box

Suspension/front end

Springs

Shocks

5. Horn

Sound horn to test for adequate signal

The horn must be securely fastened to the vehicle

6. Glazing, Glass and Windshield Wipers

Windshield

Windshield wipers and washer

Windows

Window tinting:

7. Rear View Mirror

Rear view mirror

Mirrors (general)

8. Lighting Devices

Tail lights

Directional (turn signal lights)

Head light aim

Hazard lights/Reverse lights/License plate light(s) and reflectors

Aftermarket lighting

9. Tires and Wheels

Tires

Wheels

10. Bumper, Fenders and Fuel Tank

Bumpers

Fenders

Floor pans

Fuel tank

Vehicle frame or unibody

11. Altered Vehicle Height

12. Seat Belts

13. Airbags

14. Fuel Tank Cap

What vehicles in Massachusetts are exempt from the emissions part of the test?

If your vehicle is 15 years or older, Massachusetts says you can receive a valid inspection sticker as long as it passes the safely part of the test.

If you drive an electric vehicle, must you take an emissions test?

No, you don't.

Massachusetts says you're good to go and the state inspection law does not apply to EVs when it comes to emissions.

Vehicles powered exclusively by electricity are exempt from state motor vehicle emissions inspections. -afdc.energy.gov

