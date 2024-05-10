Massachusetts Landmark Named Worst Tourist Trap in the U.S.

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

While there are plenty of very cool places to visit in Massachusetts, some can be a little underwhelming. Some of the older landmarks are the most exciting to all visitor's, despite being world famous.

Plymouth Rock Named One of the Biggest Tourist Traps in the U.S.

While Plymouth Rock is as synonymous with Massachusetts as the Mayflower itself, the popular attraction did land itself (pun intended) on 24/7 Wall Street list of the 18 Worst Tourist Traps in America.

We all remember Plymouth Rock from history class. It is the legendary site where the Pilgrims disembarked from the Mayflower in 1620. However, the lore of Plymouth Rock is a myth. The Pilgrims didn’t land at Plymouth Rock. They actually disembarked from their ship at Provincetown Harbor which lies on the opposite side of Cape Cod Bay.

Not only is the legend of Plymouth Rock untrue, but it might also surprise you to learn that Plymouth Rock is just that…a rock. And it is a fairly unimpressive rock, at that. This is one of the most overhyped tourist traps in the nation.

One reviewer quoted by the website noted that Plymouth Rock is “just a rock…in a hole…with ‘1620’ carved on it. But at least you don’t have to pay to see it.”