I came under fire this morning for suggesting that Massachusetts could use more Dunkin' locations. Pittsfield, Massachusetts in particular could use more of the coffee giant. We currently have six in our city of 42,000.

"Slater and Marjo In The Morning" are lucky enough to have the ear of thousands of listeners in the Berkshire market and there aren't enough Dunkin' locations. There, I said it.

Massachusetts Needs More Dunkin' Locations

The popularity of Dunkin' is undeniable. Consistent lines inside Dunkin' stores and cars continually wrap around buildings causing vehicles to pour into city streets. Sound dramatic enough for you?

What's The Downside to More Dunkin'?

More jobs?

Commercial space rented or erected?

Tax revenue?

Less cars in the street?

Sounds ok to me. Now I know what you're going to say. Dunkin' kills the little guy, right? I disagree.

I'm with Ben Affleck and Ice Spice, I think we could use more Dunkin' locations in some areas of Massachusetts. Yes, I know there are some spots in the state where you could literally have a Dunkin' right across the street from one another. Yes, I know that Massachusetts has massive amount of locations already. 1068 locations, the second most in the U.S.

Krispy may make a better donut than Dunkin', but this is not the time for whataboutism. There are 44 states that currently have Dunkin' locations. Founded by William Rosenberg, the extremely successful coffee donut chain started in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948.