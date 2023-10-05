Massachusetts Native Catches Patrick Mahomes’ Historic 200th Touchdown Pass

The Fall season is officially underway in Massachusetts and that means fall foliage, apple cider donuts, and of course, FOOTBALL.

While Massachusetts football fans who have pledged their allegiance to the Patriots have had a rough go at it the past few seasons (and so far this season looks to be no different) you still can never count out an organization as iconic as the New England Patriots.

However, if you are looking for something to cheer for in the NFL besides a specific team, there are plenty of NFL players who were born and raised in Massachusetts and one of them took home a Super Bowl ring last year. To add to that, he was also part of a record-setting NFL play that took place last Sunday.

This past Sunday, the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs notched their third win of the season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record of his own by throwing his 200th touchdown of his NFL career to none other than Massachusetts native, Noah Gray. Mahomes is the fastest NFL quarterback to hit the 200 TD mark in just 84 games, topping previous record holder Dan Marino.

Massachusetts Native, NFL Tight End Noah Gray Catches Patrick Mahomes Historic 200th Touchdown Pass

Gardner, Massachusetts native Noah Gray, who serves as the second tight end on the Chiefs, behind Travis Kelce, caught the historic 34-yard touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 17-0 lead against the New York Jets with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

Noah Gray was born in Laconia, New Hampshire in 1999 and was raised in Gardner, Massachusetts. He went to high school at Leominster High School where he played originally played wide receiver, switched to quarterback, and eventually returned to the wideout position. His senior year was named to first-team All-State after a standout season catching 30 passes for 619 yards and eight touchdowns.

After high school, Gray went on to football at Duke University where his stand-out play landed him spots on the second-team All-ACC team and second-team All-American, making him a top prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

In May 2021, Gray was drafted in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs switching over to the tight end position. Gray has had great numbers in his first two years in the league including the Super Bowl in last year.