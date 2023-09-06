Iconic Massachusetts Eatery Named “Most Legendary” Restaurant in the World

Massachusetts is a great state to live in and to visit for a multitude of reasons. From the beautiful beaches of Cape Cod all the way to the majestic mountains of the Berkshires, the city skyline in Boston, and historical landmarks that helped form a nation, Massachusetts is a diverse and beautiful state.

Besides, its history, its landscapes, its world-renowned colleges and its legendary sports teams, Massachusetts is also a culinary hot spot. While it might not by quite the mecca that LA and New York City are, some of the best restaurants in the world are located in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries, that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

As with the great history of Massachusetts, many of the restaurants in our great state have a storied past as well. In fact, some of the first bars and restaurants in the entire country were right here in Massachusetts and a handful are still open today.

This brings us to an iconic Massachusetts restaurant that was just named one of the "most legendary in the world"

This Iconic Boston, Massachusetts Eatery Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the World

They're talking about the Union Oyster House, of course!

TasteAtlas, which bills itself as an "encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants", just named the famous Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachusetts one of the most legendary restaurants in the entire world. Pretty impressive.

The Union Oyster House is one of the most famous and oldest restaurants in the country still in operation to this day. Doors have been open to dinners since 1826. Originally opened as an eatery named Atwood and Bacon owners installed the iconic semi-circle bar which still stands today.