Most Expensive Towns in the Country, Massachusetts Haven Lands at #1

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

For all of those great reasons, a lot of folks want to live in Massachusetts. Some areas of the state can be quite affordable (in relative terms) but some, as you move closer to the greater Boston area or Cape Cod beaches, the cost can get pretty pricey. So pricey, that one Massachusetts town was recently named the most expensive in the country.

In a recent report, LendingTree says it analyzed U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data to find the 50 towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 that had the most expensive median home values.

Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts Named Most Expensive Town in Massachusetts

According to this recent survey, Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, was named the town with the most expensive real estate in the country, relative to the annual income. The median home value in Vineyard Haven is $857,600, meaning it’s valued in the same ballpark as San Francisco’s median value of $933,300.

Vineyard Haven has a population of 20,277 people with a median household income of $118,547.

Interestingly enough, Vineyard Haven, MA was the only town on the list on the entire east coast of the country. Every other town to make the list was in the western to northwestern portion of the country.

Vineyard Haven is in some excellent company with some of the most sought-after towns and cities in the United States. Check out the top ten list below:

Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

2. Jackson, Wyoming

3. Breckenridge, Colorado

4. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

5. Hailey, Idaho

6. Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

7. Hood River, Oregon

8. Juneau, Alaska

9. Ellensburg, Washington

10. Los Alamos, New Mexico