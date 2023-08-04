New Light Bulb Law In Massachusetts, Here’s What You Need To Know

You can no longer buy incandescent light bulbs in Massachusetts. The new federal law took effect on Aug 1.

A new rule by then President Bush in 2007 called for the ban, Obama added to it, Trump rolled it back, and now President Biden reinstated it.

We all know that, although more expensive, LED bulbs last longer. Like, way longer. The average 60W incandescent bulb lasts about 1000 hours, where as a 12W LED bulb will get you 25,000 hours of light.

Why The National Ban?

Energy usage.

The rule passed by President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy in April 2022 states that light bulbs must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt. A lumen is a measure of brightness. -cnn.com

Do You Have To Throw Away Your Incandescent Bulbs Right Away?

No, absolutely not.

The ban just prevents the sale and manufacture of incandescent bulbs.

In fact, not all are banned.

Appliance lamps, including fridge and oven lights

Black lights

Bug lamps

Colored lamps

Infrared lamps

Left-handed thread lamps

Plant lights

Flood lights

Reflector lamps

Showcase lamps

Traffic signals

Some other specialty lights, including marine lamps and some odd-sized bulbs.

The above list are examples of bulbs that will still be manufactured for a little while.

Can LED Bulbs Be Recycled?

Yes.

The glass, metal, and plastic in LEDs can be recycled (95%).

If you choose to get rid of your incandescent bulbs right away, those can be thrown in the trash.

