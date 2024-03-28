21 Massachusetts Restaurants Temporarily Closing Due to New Regulations

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Besides the obvious notable traits, Massachusetts also has quite the culinary scene. From world-class steakhouses in Boston to farm-to-table delicacies in the Berkshires, foodies in Massachusetts have a variety to choose from.

One of the most vibrant areas in the state is the capital itself, the city of Boston. Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian, even West African and Egyptian delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

When it comes to food, there is perhaps no neighborhood more prolific than Boston's North End. Despite a city with roots deep in Irish heritage, Italian eats reign supreme in the city's historic North End.

From classic Italian eateries to more modern takes on the cuisine, the scene is undeniable. However, new regulations from the city are prompting some restaurants in the popular area to close their doors.

21 North End restaurant have announced their closure to protest the city's ban on outdoor dining in the neighborhood, according to Boston News 25. During the pandemic, outdoor dining became a way of life and since then restaurants in the capital city have continued the sidewalk operations.

However, last year the city stopped allowing outdoor dining in the North End neighborhood and currently has no plans to allow it back, yet other parts of the city are allowed to continue the sidewalk seating.

Why Isn't Outdoor Dining Allowed in the North End of Boston?

The Mayor's office stated that narrow streets specific to the North End neighborhood and accumulation were two of the major reasons for the localized ban, However, local restaurants believe it put them at a strong disadvantage compared to counterparts in other parts of the city which directly affects revenue.

At least 21 of the restaurants will close from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to attend a neighborhood meeting. The owners are encouraging Mayor Wu to come and talk with them during that time. Boston News 25

Because the restaurant owners believe that outdoor dining is critical to the success of their business, they're willing to close temporarily in order to seek a resolution.