Massive National Bank Closing 4 Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has seen several business closures over the past year. Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have all suffered closures. Some of these companies have completely gone out of business while others are hanging in there but are continuing to close more locations a few at a time.

Get our free mobile app

A Multinational Investment Bank Will Be Closing a Bunch of Branches This Year and Massachusetts is Included in Those Closures

Another company that will be shutting down locations throughout Massachusetts in February and March is Bank of America. A total of 108 branches were shut down in 2023 and over 50 branches are scheduled to close this year.

Which Bank of America Massachusetts Branches Will Be Closing This Year?

Four locations that are set to close during February and March are located in Massachusetts. They are as follows:

February 27, 2024

125 High Street, Boston, MA

250 Granite Street, Braintree, MA

March 5, 2024

172 Park Street North Reading, MA

March 12, 2024

430 Route 134, South Dennis, MA

Those are just the locations that will be closing in Massachusetts in the immediate future. You can view the entire list of scheduled closures by going here.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.