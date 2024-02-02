The debate continues, Massachusetts residents. Daylight Savings Time: Do we really need to keep changing our clocks twice a year? Almost everybody I know has an opinion on the subject.

What's your opinion? Would you prefer daylight savings time all year round? Or would you rather have standard time from January 1st through December 31st? Or are you one of those who doesn't mind screwing with the clocks twice a year?

By the way, that third group of folks who are okay with the time change are definitely in the minority. Numerous surveys have revealed that most people would prefer one or the other all year round.

If I had to choose, I think I would prefer daylight savings time year-round, but that's just me. By the way, I actually had the good fortune (or bad, depending on how you look at it) to live in two places that did not participate in daylight savings time.

Since my dear departed father was a longtime Navy man, we had the opportunity to do a lot of traveling. We lived in Honolulu, Hawaii for a couple of years in the early 1970s, and out of all the places I've lived, I still consider it the most beautiful place on earth.

Anyway, Hawaii opted out of daylight savings time in 1968. The other place I lived where they chose not to participate in daylight savings time is the U.S. island territory of Guam. My family and I survived Typhoon Pamela in Guam. Ask me about that someday!

Anyway, whatever your feelings regarding daylight savings time, Massachusetts still observes it (for now, at least). In 2024, daylight savings time begins the second Sunday in March (set those clocks ahead on Saturday night) and runs until the first Sunday in November.

