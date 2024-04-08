Nuclear Power Plant Emergency Impacts These MA Cities

There are six municipalities in Massachusetts that could be affected if there were to be an emergency situation at the nuclear power plant in Seabrook, NH. The plant is 40 miles north of Boston, MA.

Areas within ten miles a nuclear power plant are considered in the emergency planning zone.

Pros and cons of nuclear power

Nuclear power plants are a source of super clean energy, plants don't take up a lot of space compared to the copious amount of energy they create, and it has minimal waste. However, they are really expensive to build, the risk of an accident is always present when humans are in control. The impact of another Chernobyl like event would be catastrophic. Mining for uranium can be risky in terms of radioactive leak into water sources.

Massachusetts municipalities that would be impacted:

Amesbury

Merrimack

Newbury

West Newbury

Newburyport

Salisbury

False Alarm in July of 2022

"New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been notified by Seabrook Nuclear Power Station that an inadvertent siren activation happened earlier today, July 12, 2022, at the plant. There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public."

This apparently scared the heck out of beachgoers that day.

Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Station in Seabrook, NH

4 Levels of Nuclear Emergency at the Seabrook Plant

Unusual Event: This means a minor problem has occurred at the plant. It may involve situations such as hazardous weather or a minor equipment problem. Public officials would be notified, but there would be no need to sound the warning signals. People in the area would not need to take any special actions.

Alert: This could affect plant safety but it is not expected to require any special actions by residents. Public officials would be notified. Officials would monitor the situation and would be ready to act if it got worse. As a precaution, public officials may mobilize transportation resources, transfer school children to host facilities outside the area and clear state forests and waterways. State and local officials will convey necessary actions and important information through EAS radio or television broadcasts and other alerting systems.

Site Area Emergency: This means a more serious problem affecting the plant and plant boundaries has occurred. Any release of radioactive materials would be below federal limits. As a precaution, state officials may move school children to host facilities outside the area if this had not already been done. Other precautions would be called for by state officials, as needed. State and local officials will convey necessary actions and important information through EAS radio or television broadcasts and other alerting systems.

General Emergency: This is the most serious type of emergency. It could involve serious damage at the plant and a release of radioactive materials. State officials might direct persons in some areas to shelter-in-place or to evacuate to a safer location. State and local officials will convey necessary actions and important information through EAS radio or television broadcasts and other alerting systems. -mass.gov

There was a nuclear power plant in Massachusetts at one time. The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, MA ceased power generating operations in May of 2019.