Boston, Massachusetts is known for many things historic. Crooked roads that are hard to navigate, the oldest professional baseball park in the country, baked beans, and the big dig are just a few of what can call Boston home.

Theaters also make that list. Who doesn't love a great theater performance?

One Of The Nation's Oldest, This Historic Massachusetts Theater Still Rocks

Boston's Orpheum Theatre Is A Special Place

Built in 1852, Boston’s Orpheum Theatre is one of the oldest theaters in the United States. Originally called the Boston Music Hall, it is the original home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. These days it hosts nationally-renown musical acts in a small concert setting. -bestthingsma.com

One of the absolute loudest concerts I have ever attended was The Smashing Pumpkins back in 1998. They were deafening, but the intimate experience was worth it.

Billy Corgan and company are ironically on the road now for their "The World Is A Vampire" tour, no Boston date on this leg, however.

Upcoming events at the Orpheum include:

ABBA: The Concert (Oct. 14)

Nathaniel Rateliff (Nov. 1)

Allman Family Revival (Dec. 1)

Ashley McBryde (Dec. 9)

Lucinda Williams (Oct. 21)

Raphael Saadiq (Oct. 5)

Orpheum Theatre Fun Facts

It was the founding location for the New England Conservatory of Music in 1867

The first half of The Police LIVE! (double album) was recorded there in 1979 and released in 1995

It was a movie theater for a little while in the 20th century

Live Nation now runs the theater as a concert venue

