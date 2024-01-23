Massachusetts has been the backdrop for countless blockbuster movies, from The Departed, to Good Will Hunting, The Fighter to The Town the Bay State has seen its fair share of A-list productions roll through town.

However, the majority of those films are usually filmed in the eastern part of Massachusetts, in the greater Boston area, but one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, which was just nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, was shot in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

Best Picture Oscar Nominee 'Maestro' Filmed in Lenox, Massachusetts

In the spring of 2022, Academy-Award-winning actor and director Bradley Cooper came to The Berkshires of western Massachusetts to film scenes for his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic. The movie, entitled Maestro filmed on the iconic Tanglewood grounds in Lenox, Massachusetts where the American composer has a rich history.

For several weeks in May of 2022, the Hollywood production set up shop in the heart of the Berkshires, and residents were even invited to be extras in the film.

Maestro has already generated a fair amount of buzz in the film industry including some heavy praise from A-list actor Ben Affleck

In April, Ben Affleck appeared on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. While discussing Cooper's upcoming film that was shot in western Massachusetts, Ben Affleck said that the script for the film was the "best script" he has ever read.