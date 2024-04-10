Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet King

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Today's Pet of the Week is King, a very sweet gentleman who is looking for his forever home, and he’s so excited to meet you!

King is a 6-year-old American pit bull who was brought to Berkshire Humane Society when his owner could no longer care for him or his best friend, Sophie. He has been extremely friendly to staff and volunteers and walks beautifully on a leash. He doesn’t even mind the rain!

Sometimes King gets a bit excited and he'll try to rush through doors to see what adventures await him on the other side. But the staff at Berkshire Humane are working with King on learning to “wait”, so he doesn’t get himself into any trouble blasting into the unknown.

King behaves wonderfully for bathing and handling and will love a home where someone will snuggle with him on the couch after a nice long walk or some exercise. He can be a bit vocal, so a home environment would be best for him.

Could King be the guy you’ve been looking for? If so, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about him and how to meet him!