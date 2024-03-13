Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Jester

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Jester. This irresistible face belongs to a 2-year-old American pit bull mix, who, as his name implies is a lovable ham.

Jester arrived Berkshire Humane Society when he was found in the woods by hikers and brought to the local Animal Control Officer. The officer noticed Jester had a strange gait and muscle atrophy on his left hind hip/leg. Once he arrived at Berkshire Humane, he was taken to the veterinarian so x-rays could determine the root of the problem. It appeared Jester had an old fracture in his hip which prevented his bones from growing properly, resulting in very painful, joint discomfort. Luckily, the wonderful veterinarians at VESH (Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital) in South Deerfield were able to get Jester in for FHO (Femoral Head Ostectomy) surgery which corrected the issue.

Due to the nature of this surgery, Jester will need a home with adopters willing to continue his recovery process. Jester is doing fantastic and has been attending water therapy sessions at True Balance Animal Wellness in addition to the staff working on in-house therapy.

Jester could live in a home with other dogs, as long as they are gentle with him, at least to start. He would prefer a home without cats and no small children as he can be a bit rambunctious when he’s feeling his best. Jester loves to go outside and sniff in the woods, and he’s equally content to come inside to snuggle with people and his blankets. It’s not uncommon to see him relaxing at the front desk or in the main office of the shelter. He’s also fully housetrained and settles nicely in his crate with an occupier when he needs to nap.

Jester really is an incredibly sweet boy and he’s even working on the commands for the Canine Good Citizen Test with kennel staff member Jess!

If Jester sounds like the perfect addition for your family, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information about Jester and how to adopt him!