Pittsfield Parade Committee Has Some Opportunities for You

If you are a new Berkshire County resident or are planning on visiting Berkshire County this summer, one event you don't want to miss is the 4th of July Pittsfield Parade. Berkshire County natives know that the Pittsfield Parade is quite the visual and has quite the reputation on a national level. As a matter of fact, the Pittsfield Parade has been recognized by USA Today as one of the best 4th of July parades in the country.

If you are interested in becoming part of the Pittsfield Parade, the committee is currently in the planning process and is holding planning meetings at the Polish Falcons located at 32 Bel Air Avenue in Pittsfield at 7pm on the following days:

April 26

May 10

May 17

May 31

June 7

June 14

June 28

The Pittsfield Parade Committee Has an Opportunity for You

The parade committee is currently seeking volunteers to help make the parade a big success this year. The committee is looking to make the Pittsfield Parade even better than last year but in order to do that the committee needs volunteers.

How Can I Sign Up to Volunteer for the Pittsfield Parade?

If you are interested in volunteering in this year's parade you can contact the parade committee at (413) 447-7763 or send an email to either of the following addresses: pittsfieldparade@aol.com or info@pittsfieldparade.com You can get more information regarding all things related to this year's Pittsfield Parade by going here. This year's theme is "Stars, Stripes and Smiles - In the Berkshires."

