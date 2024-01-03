Police In Western MA Warning Drivers Of Disturbing Situation

A good samaritan was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning on Rte. 7 in Lanesborough, MA. A vehicle that appeared to being disabled was pulled off to the side of the road when a Berkshire County man offered his assistance only to be robbed at gunpoint, according to Lanesborough police.

Police In Western MA Warn Drivers Of Disturbing Situation

According to the victim, there were two suspects involved. One male reportedly exited the vehicle while another approached the victim from behind.

The victim believes the second suspect pressed what he believed to be a firearm against his head. Police say the two robbed the victim and departed southbound in a dark-colored pickup truck. The truck is described to be an older model with some rust, a ladder rack, and Vermont license plates. -abcnews10.com

A Similar Robbery Took Place in Washington, MA in November

A Nissan Sentra was pulled off to the side of Washington Mountain Rd and appeared to be disabled with the license plate attached to the inside of the back windshield. A good samaritan stopped to help the two men and was subsequently robbed.

Police in western Massachusetts are warning drivers not to stop and assist disabled drivers and/or cars, but call the police instead.